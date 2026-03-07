Diamond Dawgs deliver big hits to take series from Lipscomb, 9-4

It took Mississippi State a few innings to bring offense alive in game one of the series against Lipscomb, but the Diamond Dawgs got started early on Friday night.

A six-run second frame would pave the way for a series win for the No. 12 Diamond Dawgs. State’s offense pounded out an 9-4 win to move to 13-2 on the young season.

It was a big day for the State offense and specifically senior Noah Sullivan. The first baseman was 4-for-5 in the game with four RBI as he hit a home run and had a double in the win to lead State’s 11-hit barrage.

Gherig Frei and Andrew Raymond finished 2-for-5 in the game with an RBI each as Frei had a triple and Raymond a double. Freshman Jacob Parker had a two-run home run in teh win and Drew Wyers walked four times.

The second inning was the big one for the Bulldogs, and it got started in a big way. Parker would put a big swing on the ball and deliver a two-run home run to start things off. With two outs, State went back to work as three walks loaded the bases.

A wild pitch on that last walk scored a run, then Sullivan delivered a three-run home run that would push the lead to 6-0.

The Bisons got two runs off of starting pitcher Tomas Valincius in the third inning before State settled in on the mound. In the sixth inning, the lead extended to 8-2 on consecutive one-out, RBI singles from Sullivan and Frei.

Things narrowed in the seventh and eighth with a two-out solo home run off of Chris Billingsley from the Bisons and a two-out error in the eighth from James Nunnallee made it 8-4.

State tacked on one more for good measure in the bottom of the inning and got that answer back. Sullivan’s leadoff double came around to score with a one-out RBI single from Raymond to provide the 9-4 advantage.

Valincius started the game and got through 4.0 innings pitched with four hits, two walks and two runs while striking out six batters. State got a strong relief appearance from Tyler Pitzer as he struck out four batters and allowed just one hit in 2.0 scoreless innings.

Billingsley pitched 2.0 innings and gave up three hits, two runs and struck out two. Jack Gleason closed things out in the ninth inning with a scoreless frame allowing one hit and two strikeouts. The Bulldogs had 14 strikeouts in the game to just two walks, notching the 12th time this season they’ve had double digits strikeouts.

MSU will look to sweep the series on Saturday morning as the Diamond Dawgs have early morning baseball at Dudy Noble Field. The two teams will try to beat the weather on the way with a 10 a.m. first pitch.