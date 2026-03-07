No. 4 Diamond Dawgs demolish Lipscomb 26-0 to notch weekend sweep

Mississippi State’s offense had big innings in the first two games of the series against Lipscomb, but the unit hadn’t had a full breakout game until Saturday.

The Bulldogs scored at least two runs in each of the first five innings, including a monster 12-run third to blow away the Bisons 26-0 in seven innings. It was total domination for the No. 4 Diamond Dawgs as they also had a shutdown pitching performance in the shutout win.

The thing that I was impressed about our team is we played the cleanest, best game that we’ve played this weekend,” head coach Brian O‘Connor said. “That wasn’t because of the 26 runs. Our defensive intensity at 10 a.m. was really good. I thought Duke Stone was outstanding, and our pitching was really good. And our offensive approach was the best that it’s been this weekend. That’s what I’m proud of is that in every facet in the game, we showed up at 7:15 this morning and the guys were locked in, ready to go and played the most complete game of the weekend.”

Bulldog bats, pitching put together monster day at Dudy Noble

The State offense finished the game with an incredible 20 hits including four home runs and nine walks. 12 different players had a hit in the game with six notching double digit base knocks.

That third inning was one to remember for the Bulldogs against Lipscomb. 15 players came to the plate in that inning with 13 of them reaching, including the first 12 that came to bat. In that frame, State had eight hits with five walks scoring 12 runs to take a 7-0 game and blow it wide open.

In that inning, State had two home runs as Noah Sullivan hit has second of two on the day and Kevin Milewski made his return to the field for the first time in 13 games by sending a home run over the wall in right. That home run from Milewski was his first hit as a Bulldog as well having missed several weeks of action due to a back injury.

“It felt good just seeing one go,” Milewski said. “The time that I was out, i was just trying to help anyway I can on the bench just rooting everyone on. I’ve been working at it in the training room, doing whatever I can to get back on the field.”

Prior to that inning, the Bulldogs were aggressive offensively as well. Sullivan hit a two-run home run in the first to get the Bulldogs going but they were just getting started. In the second frame, State had six-straight batters reach with one out as Ace Reese doubled in a run to highlight a five-running inning that made it 7-0.

Leading 19-0 didn’t stop the Bulldogs from continuing the offensive onslaught because the bench began to clear. Freshman Jacob Parker doubled home two runs in the fourth to headline a four-run inning and State scored three more in the fifth as Gehrig Frei’s two-run homer got the lead to 26-0.

Sullivan and Drew Wyers continued their huge weekend with three hits each. Wyers was 3-for-3 and finished the weekend 5-for-9 with two home runs and four RBI while walking four times in the game on Friday. Sullivan followed up his four-hit game on Friday by finishing 3-for-4 with six home runs as he hit two home runs a day after hitting a long ball against the Bisons.

Reese, Parker, Vytas Valincius, Blake Bevis all had two hits with Reese and Parker hitting a double and driving in three runs each. Chone James and Frei had two RBI each and Frei and Milewski joined Sulivan with home runs.

Stone has perfect start

The mound work was impressive for the Bulldogs as well. Starter Duke Stone was perfect through 4.0 innings with six strikeouts. Charlie Foster, Dane Burns and Parker Rhodes pitched the final 3.0 innings with Foster the only player allowing base runners on a walk and a hit. State pitching had 10 strikeouts and one walk.

“That’s the downside to a seven-inning game because there’s even a couple more guys I would have liked to have got out there, but it is what it is,” O’Connor said. “I thought Duke Stone, out of our three starters, commanded the fastball the best. Coach (Justin) Parker and I talked that as much as we would have liked to leave somebody out there and build their pitch count, you also need to develop other guys. I thought Duke was really outstanding.”

The victory pushed the top five Bulldogs to 14-2 and they rebounded after two-straight top 10 losses over the last week by sweeping the Bisons. Up next, the team is less than a week away from starting SEC play at Arkansas. They’ll first make a stop in Biloxi to play Tulane on Tuesday night at the Hancock Whitney Classic. Game time at Keesler Federal Park is set for 6 p.m.