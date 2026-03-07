Mississippi State-Lipscomb adjust game three times for Saturday

With weather expected to enter the area on Saturday evening, Mississippi State is adjusting its final game of the series against Lipscomb.

The program announced that Saturday’s game three of the series will now take place at 10 a.m. The game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. State moved the series up a day earlier in the week with game one taking place on Thursday night with the Diamond Dawgs winning an 8-3 contest to start the weekend strong.

Sunday’s tickets will be honored at the stadium on Saturday with premium seats requiring a Sunday pass.

The Bulldogs entered Friday’s game two against the Bisons with a 12-2 record and the only two losses coming against No. 1 UCLA (8-7) and No. 10 Southern Miss (7-6) over the last week. State is looking to end the weekend on a strong note over the next two days and earn another weekend sweep in Starkville.