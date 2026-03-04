Mississippi State/Lipscomb series adjusted due to weather

With weather on the way to the Starkville area over the weekend, Mississippi State is adjusting its baseball schedule as Lipscomb comes to town for a three-game series.

State Athletics announced that both teams have agreed to the change to game one in order to make for a flexible weekend. The first game of the series will be at 6 p.m. and the game one ticket will be available for use, but the next two contests are up in the air due to the uncertainty of the weather front.

The Diamond Dawgs (11-2) are ranked No. 4 in the country but coming off of two gut wrenching losses to top 10 foes. Last Sunday in Arlington, Texas, State went head-to-head with the No. 1 team in teh country in UCLA and had a 5-3 lead with two outs in the ninth. The Bruins would hit a two-run home run to tie it and then won the game 8-7 in extra innings.

State had to turn around on Tuesday and go to Hattiesburg to play a tough Southern Miss team and the No. 10 Golden Eagles brought it early. After trailing 5-0, the Bulldogs fought back to take a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning, but State couldn’t hold on as two strikeout wild pitches would score runs for USM and a 7-6 win followed.

This weekend’s return back to Dudy Noble Field is a chance for State to reset and get back on the winning track. Lipscomb enters 6-5 on the year.

The Bulldog offense enters the weekend with a .343 batting average with 18 home runs and 39 doubles. Reed Stallman has been a big part of the offensive start as he’s batting .452 now with 14 hits, four doubles and three home runs. Bryce Chance is also batting over .400 with a .417 mark and 15 hits while Ace Reese is at .396 with a team-leading 21 hits, 19 runs, eight doubles and four home runs.

The starting rotation for the weekend has yet to be announced but State is expected to start RHP Ryan McPherson on Thursday. McPherson (2-0, 2.12) is coming off of a career-high 7.0 innings against Arizona State in which he surrendered just two runs. LHP Tomas Valincius (3-0, 1.08 ERA) is a projected number two starter. RHP Duke Stone started last week’s game against UCLA and has a 2-0 record with a 3.95 ERA.