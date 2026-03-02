Mississippi State falls to No. 6 LSU, 72-63, in regular-season finale

Early on it appeared Senior Day was going to be a successful one for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs managed to fight and claw with LSU all game but ended up with a familiar result of late.

Mikayiah Williams had a game-high 28 points and 15 rebounds and No. 6 LSU used a third-quarter run to defeat Mississippi State, 72-63, on Sunday.

Williams, who also had four assists, was 1o of 17 from the field, including a 2 of 3 showing from 3 point territory. MiLaysia Fulwiley had 16 points for LSU (26-4 overall, 12-4 in the SEC) while Jada Richard added 12.

With the win, LSU clinched a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C.

“She did a lot. She is a special player and an All-American,” head coach Sam Purcell said of Williams, “What separates her is a high release and her handles. We tried to do a great job on ball screens but we kind of lost some of that in the fourth quarter as we started taking more risks. You just have to tip your hat.

“She is a smooth operator. I see a lot of stuff on social media where she puts a lot of extra work in, and you can tell whenever she is out there because she has a lot of confidence.”

Kharyssa Richardson led Mississippi State (18-12, 5-11) and Madison Francis had 13 points and nine rebounds. Favour Nwaedozi had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Chandler Prater had 10 points for the Bulldogs, who dropped their fourth straight game.

Mississippi State used a 13-0 run to grab a 41-38 lead midway through the third quarter. However, LSU closed the quarter on a 16-7 rum and never trailed the rest of the way.

“This is an NCAA Tournament team,” added Purcell. “We have to do our part and win some games next week. It’s about sticking together, and we have been through a lot together. We had an awesome senior dinner the other night. We are enjoying the ride together, and we are not folding.

“That’s why I’m proud of the second half. Wee looked at each other and said, ‘We are not going out like punks’. We were going to leave everything out there. We just have to make outside shots. We have not been shooting the ball well. We are going into the postseason with a good mindset because a new season starts now.”

LSU shot 46% for the game and made 5 of 14 from 3 point range. The Tigers had 20 turnovers and outrebounded Mississippi State, 44-4o. Mississippi State shot just 32% on the day, including a 4 of 22 showing beyond the 3 point arc.

Mississippi State led 14-12 after one quarter. But LSU used a 16-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters and the Tigers led the rest of the half. LSU held Mississippi State to 30% shooting in the first half and led 35-22 at halftime.

Up next

The Bulldogs face Florida on Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The Gators (17-14) defeated Mississippi State, 71-56, at Humphrey Coliseum on February 19th to begin State’s losing streak. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. (ct) in Greenville, S.C., and the game will be televised by the SEC Network.