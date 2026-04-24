Mississippi State Baseball vs. LSU: How, where, and when to watch the Diamond Dawgs

Brian O’Connor’s Mississippi State baseball squad is back on the diamond at Dudy Noble Field today. The Bulldogs (31-10, 10-8 SEC) face the LSU Tigers off the back of five straight wins, and a chance to win their first home SEC series since sweeping Vanderbilt in late March.

The festivities coincide with Super Bulldog Weekend, and runs parallel to a softball series between the Bulldogs and LSU as well. Game One was set for Friday evening, but is now set to start at 3 p.m. with the expectation of bad weather.

How to watch the Bulldogs

The first game between the Bulldogs and Tigers will be available only via streaming on SEC Network+.

Where: Subscriptions to stream are available through ESPN+, but users with a TV package including SEC Network can also watch the game on the ESPN App by adding their TV provider information.

When: First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT.

Weather Forecast: The weather is partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. The game was moved up due to incoming rain and thunderstorms this evening. Storms could start rolling in by 7-8 p.m. Per AccuWeather.

LSU

The Tigers come to Starkville amid a poor start to the season. Once ranked No. 2 in the country, LSU currently holds a 24-18 record with a 6-12 record in SEC play. They were swept in each of the last two SEC outings against Ole Miss in Oxford and at home against No. 9 Texas A&M.

LSU’s top arms are Casan Evans, the regular Friday starter with a 2-2 record and 5.47 earned run average, and William Schmidt, a Saturday starter with a 4-4 record and a 4.14 ERA.

The Tigers do have some big hitters in the batting order, notably Jake Brown with a team-high 16 home runs and 49 RBI. Derek Curiel, one of just two players to start all 42 games this season, holds a team-high .349 batting average and 58 hits, including 10 extra base hits.

Game 2 Broadcast Info

Games One and Two of the series between the Bulldogs and Tigers will stream on SEC Network+, but Game Two is set to air on national television on Saturday night. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.