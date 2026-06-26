Mississippi State confirms MBK Home and Home with Marquette

Mississippi State men’s basketball made the rumored home-and-home series with Marquette official on Friday with an announcement on social media. The Bulldogs, led by head coach Chris Jans in his fifth season, will take on Shaka Smart‘s Golden Eagle squad in Milwaukee on December 12, 2026 in nonconference action. The fixture will then reverse with a meeting in Starkville in the 2027-28 campaign.

Milwaukee ↔️ Starkville.



State and Marquette will play a home and home the next two seasons. pic.twitter.com/Wi7QKhlEnC — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) June 26, 2026

The Golden Eagles, like the Bulldogs, had a down year in 2025-26. They finished 12-20 overall with a 7-13 conference record. Marquette was also 0-3 in neutral site meetings and 2-10 away from home.

The Bulldogs’ trip to Wisconsin to face Marquette is the first true road game scheduled for the upcoming season. So far, the Bulldogs have set matchups at home with Tennessee Tech, Northwestern State, Georgia Tech in the SEC/ACC Challenge, and Alabama A&M.

There have only been two meetings previously between the programs. Jans led the Bulldogs to a 58-55 win over Marquette in the 2022-23 season, his first season in charge, at the Fort Myers nonconference mini-tournament. The Bulldogs lost to Marquette in Maui during the 2012-13 season, an 89-62 defeat.