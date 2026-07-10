Cam Matthews and RJ Melendez in NBA Summer League action

Two former Mississippi State men’s basketball players began their stay in Las Vegas this week with their respective NBA teams for Summer League action. Cameron Matthews with the Charlotte Hornets and RJ Melendez with the San Antonio Spurs both hit the court on Thursday night.

Matthews graduated from Mississippi State in 2025 after five yers with the program. The Olive Branch, Mississippi native was undrafted in that year’s NBA Draft, but signed with the Houston Rockets organization as a free agent. He spent last season with the Rio Grande Vipers before he joined the Charlotte Hornets organization this summer.

Matthews did not feature in the first game for the Hornets as they beat the Magic 86-74. Their next game will take place on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Melendez also graduated from Mississippi State in 2025 and went undrafted. He signed with the Mexico City Capitanes in the NBA G League, where he spent last season, and was picked up for the Spurs’ Summer League roster. Melendez played nine minutes in a 93-66 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, scoring two points on 1-3 shooting. The Spurs will face the New York Knicks on Saturday.