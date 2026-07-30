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Mississippi State MBK Finalizes 2026-27 Schedule

Mississippi State beat writer Colin Damms
Colin Damms@Colintheshots95
07/30/26

Mississippi State men’s basketball announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign on Thursday. The program finalized its nonconference matchups with the addition of two December fixtures at home against Mississippi Valley State and Campbell.

Below is a table with the full schedule, with the exception of matchups at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving. The Bulldogs will face two of Memphis, Penn State and Wake Forest in the invitational mini-tournament in Nassau.

DateAtOpponentLocation
Nov 2 (Mon)HomeTennessee TechStarkville
Nov 5 (Thu)HomeNorthwestern StateStarkville
Nov 9 (Mon)HomeJackson StateStarkville
Nov 13 (Fri)NeutralXavierWhite Sulphur Springs, W Va.
Nov 25 (Wed)NeutralTBAParadise Island, The Bahamas
Nov 27 (Fri)NeutralTBAParadise Island, The Bahamas
Dec 2 (Wed)HomeGeorgia TechStarkville
Dec 7 (Mon)HomeAlabama A&MStarkville
Dec 12 (Sat)AwayMarquetteMilwaukee, Wis.
Dec 15 (Tue)HomeMississippi Valley StateStarkville
Dec 28 (Mon)HomeCampbellStarkville
Jan 2 (Sat)HomeAlabamaStarkville
Jan 5 (Tue)AwayVanderbiltNashville, Tenn.
Jan 9 (Sat)AwayOklahomaNorman, Okla.
Jan 12 (Tue)HomeFloridaStarkville
Jan 16 (Sat)AwayGeorgiaAthens, Ga.
Jan 19 (Tue)HomeKentuckyStarkville
Jan 23 (Sat)HomeSouth CarolinaStarkville
Jan 26 (Tue)AwayAuburnAuburn, Ala.
Jan 30 (Sat)AwayArkansasFayetteville, Ark.
Feb 2 (Tue)HomeMissouriStarkville
Feb 6 (Sat)HomeTexas A&MStarkville
Feb 13 (Sat)AwayOle MissOxford, Miss.
Feb 16 (Tue)AwayAlabamaTuscaloosa, Ala.
Feb 20 (Sat)HomeLSUStarkville
Feb 23 (Tue)HomeTexasStarkville
Feb 27 (Sat)AwaySouth CarolinaColumbia, S.C.
Mar 2 (Tue)AwayTennesseeKnoxville, Tenn.
Mar 6 (Sat)HomeOle MissStarkville
Mar 10 (Wed)NeutralTBANashville, Tenn.

The neutral site matchups will boost the nonconference schedule some, as will Georgia Tech and Marquette on the road, but the Bulldogs will also face four programs with a 300 or worse NET Ranking a year ago. There will be no room for error, or stumbling as the team did a year ago through the nonconference period.

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