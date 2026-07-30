Maroon and White
Mississippi State MBK Finalizes 2026-27 Schedule
Mississippi State men’s basketball announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign on Thursday. The program finalized its nonconference matchups with the addition of two December fixtures at home against Mississippi Valley State and Campbell.
Below is a table with the full schedule, with the exception of matchups at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving. The Bulldogs will face two of Memphis, Penn State and Wake Forest in the invitational mini-tournament in Nassau.
|Date
|At
|Opponent
|Location
|Nov 2 (Mon)
|Home
|Tennessee Tech
|Starkville
|Nov 5 (Thu)
|Home
|Northwestern State
|Starkville
|Nov 9 (Mon)
|Home
|Jackson State
|Starkville
|Nov 13 (Fri)
|Neutral
|Xavier
|White Sulphur Springs, W Va.
|Nov 25 (Wed)
|Neutral
|TBA
|Paradise Island, The Bahamas
|Nov 27 (Fri)
|Neutral
|TBA
|Paradise Island, The Bahamas
|Dec 2 (Wed)
|Home
|Georgia Tech
|Starkville
|Dec 7 (Mon)
|Home
|Alabama A&M
|Starkville
|Dec 12 (Sat)
|Away
|Marquette
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|Dec 15 (Tue)
|Home
|Mississippi Valley State
|Starkville
|Dec 28 (Mon)
|Home
|Campbell
|Starkville
|Jan 2 (Sat)
|Home
|Alabama
|Starkville
|Jan 5 (Tue)
|Away
|Vanderbilt
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Jan 9 (Sat)
|Away
|Oklahoma
|Norman, Okla.
|Jan 12 (Tue)
|Home
|Florida
|Starkville
|Jan 16 (Sat)
|Away
|Georgia
|Athens, Ga.
|Jan 19 (Tue)
|Home
|Kentucky
|Starkville
|Jan 23 (Sat)
|Home
|South Carolina
|Starkville
|Jan 26 (Tue)
|Away
|Auburn
|Auburn, Ala.
|Jan 30 (Sat)
|Away
|Arkansas
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|Feb 2 (Tue)
|Home
|Missouri
|Starkville
|Feb 6 (Sat)
|Home
|Texas A&M
|Starkville
|Feb 13 (Sat)
|Away
|Ole Miss
|Oxford, Miss.
|Feb 16 (Tue)
|Away
|Alabama
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Feb 20 (Sat)
|Home
|LSU
|Starkville
|Feb 23 (Tue)
|Home
|Texas
|Starkville
|Feb 27 (Sat)
|Away
|South Carolina
|Columbia, S.C.
|Mar 2 (Tue)
|Away
|Tennessee
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|Mar 6 (Sat)
|Home
|Ole Miss
|Starkville
|Mar 10 (Wed)
|Neutral
|TBA
|Nashville, Tenn.
The neutral site matchups will boost the nonconference schedule some, as will Georgia Tech and Marquette on the road, but the Bulldogs will also face four programs with a 300 or worse NET Ranking a year ago. There will be no room for error, or stumbling as the team did a year ago through the nonconference period.
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