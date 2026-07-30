Mississippi State MBK Finalizes 2026-27 Schedule

Mississippi State men’s basketball announced its full schedule for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign on Thursday. The program finalized its nonconference matchups with the addition of two December fixtures at home against Mississippi Valley State and Campbell.

Below is a table with the full schedule, with the exception of matchups at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving. The Bulldogs will face two of Memphis, Penn State and Wake Forest in the invitational mini-tournament in Nassau.

Date At Opponent Location Nov 2 (Mon) Home Tennessee Tech Starkville Nov 5 (Thu) Home Northwestern State Starkville Nov 9 (Mon) Home Jackson State Starkville Nov 13 (Fri) Neutral Xavier White Sulphur Springs, W Va. Nov 25 (Wed) Neutral TBA Paradise Island, The Bahamas Nov 27 (Fri) Neutral TBA Paradise Island, The Bahamas Dec 2 (Wed) Home Georgia Tech Starkville Dec 7 (Mon) Home Alabama A&M Starkville Dec 12 (Sat) Away Marquette Milwaukee, Wis. Dec 15 (Tue) Home Mississippi Valley State Starkville Dec 28 (Mon) Home Campbell Starkville Jan 2 (Sat) Home Alabama Starkville Jan 5 (Tue) Away Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. Jan 9 (Sat) Away Oklahoma Norman, Okla. Jan 12 (Tue) Home Florida Starkville Jan 16 (Sat) Away Georgia Athens, Ga. Jan 19 (Tue) Home Kentucky Starkville Jan 23 (Sat) Home South Carolina Starkville Jan 26 (Tue) Away Auburn Auburn, Ala. Jan 30 (Sat) Away Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. Feb 2 (Tue) Home Missouri Starkville Feb 6 (Sat) Home Texas A&M Starkville Feb 13 (Sat) Away Ole Miss Oxford, Miss. Feb 16 (Tue) Away Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. Feb 20 (Sat) Home LSU Starkville Feb 23 (Tue) Home Texas Starkville Feb 27 (Sat) Away South Carolina Columbia, S.C. Mar 2 (Tue) Away Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. Mar 6 (Sat) Home Ole Miss Starkville Mar 10 (Wed) Neutral TBA Nashville, Tenn.

The neutral site matchups will boost the nonconference schedule some, as will Georgia Tech and Marquette on the road, but the Bulldogs will also face four programs with a 300 or worse NET Ranking a year ago. There will be no room for error, or stumbling as the team did a year ago through the nonconference period.