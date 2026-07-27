Mississippi State MBK SEC schedule released

Mississippi State men’s basketball learned its conference matchups for the upcoming 2026-27 season on Monday when the Southeastern Conference released its schedule. The Bulldogs are entering the fifth season under head coach Chris Jans with hopes of a return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out last season.

Mark your calendars 📆 pic.twitter.com/Ztefo30H7F — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) July 27, 2026

It will be a difficult start to conference play with a home date against Alabama set for Jan. 2, followed by back to back road games at Vanderbilt and Oklahoma before a visit from SEC champions Florida. The Gators remained a strong force last year after winning the national championship in 2025.

Notably, the Bulldogs will continue their home and home rivalry with in-state neighbors Ole Miss, and will close the regular season against the Rebels in Starkville on March 6. The Bulldogs lost at home in a nail biter game last season, but got their revenge in Oxford the following month.

The season is still just over three months away, but the Bulldogs recently hit the floor for summer workouts ahead of the new semester beginning in August. Mississippi State will open the new campaign against Tennessee Tech on November 2.