Big inning propels Bulldog softball to 8-4 win, best start since 2014

For the first time since 2014, Mississippi State softball is off to an 11-0 start.

The Bulldogs welcomed in Memphis for a midweek matchup and No. 13 State led with another win. A seven-run third inning highlighted by a Morgan Bernardini grand slam would break open a relatively close game to help the Bulldogs to a comfortable 8-4 victory at Nusz Park.

The long ball would be key in that third inning as the Bulldogs used two of them to get the big frame. The first came with one out as Kiarra Sells delivered a three-run shot to right centerfield to get the Bulldogs on the board and in the lead. After two walks and a fielder’s choice was botched to load the bases, Bernardini smashed the ball over the wall to clear the bases and a 7-1 advantage.

Memphis had a lead early in the second inning with a solo home run and the long ball would equally get them back in the game. A two-run shot and then a solo home run by Memphis in the fourth would cut the lead to 7-4, but the Bulldogs would get one more back as Taylor Troutman singled home a run in the fifth.

State had just six hits in the contest with Sells leading the way with her 2-for-2 showing and three RBI coming off her bat on the home run. Bernardini drove in the four from her grand slam and Abby Grace Richardson walked twice.

In the circle, Laila Ammon had a solid start to the game and she reentered later in the game as well. Ammon (3-0) threw 5.0 innings to earn the win with just two hits, one run, no walks and six strikeouts. Freshman Brinkley Morton had a tough go of it in the fourth as she failed to record an out with two hits, three runs and a walk.

Peja Goold came in during the sixth inning and retired all six batters she faced with four strikeouts.

State now prepares for another full weekend at Nusz. It starts with two-straight days of doubleheaders with Belmont at 12:30 p.m. on Friday followed by Samford. On Saturday, State plays Belmont again at 12:30 p.m. and then Delaware State to follow. State closes out with Delaware State on Sunday at 12:30.