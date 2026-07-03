Mississippi State men's basketball adds two matchups to 26-27 slate

Two more matchups appear to be set for Mississippi State men’s basketball in the 2026-27 season. The Bulldogs will add one more home nonconference matchup against an in-state school and a neutral site game against a mid-major power.

Wisconsin-based college basketball reporter Alex Rosinski reported on Thursday that Mississippi State will play a neutral-site game against Xavier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia on Friday, November 13, this season. Rosinski also reported that the Bulldogs will host Jackson State earlier that week on November 9.

Schedule News: Xavier and Mississippi State will play at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV. The date is set for Friday November 13th. — Alex Rosinski (@WiscyBusiness) July 2, 2026

White Sulphur Springs is famous for the Greenbrier Resort, which holds a tip-off invitational at the Colonial Hall arena. It is located on the resort property and typically hosts conventions and concerts, but has been used for basketball before.

The matchups come a week after the season openers against Tennessee Tech and Northwestern State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

Xavier, coached by Richard Pitino in his second season, is coming off of a 15-18 season in which the Musketeers posted a 6-14 Big East record and missed the postseason. Pitino joined the program after four years at New Mexico, where he led the Lobos to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.