Mississippi State Men's Basketball faces Georgia Tech again in SEC/ACC Challenge
Mississippi State men’s basketball added four new fixtures to the 2026-27 season schedule on Friday, headlined by its matchup in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
The Bulldogs will face Georgia Tech again in the cross-conference matchup, this time in Starkville on Wednesday, December 2. The two teams met last year in Atlanta, where Chris Jans’ squad won 85-73.
Here is the full SEC/ACC Challenge slate:
Tuesday, December 1
Arkansas at North Carolina
Auburn at Clemson
Duke at Florida
Boston College at Georgia
Wake Forest at LSU
Pitt at Missouri
Syracuse at Oklahoma
Ole Miss at Virginia Tech
South Carolina at North Carolina State
Florida State at Tennessee
Texas at Louisville
Wednesday, December 2
Georgia Tech at Mississippi State
Alabama at Miami
Kentucky at Virginia
Stanford at Texas A&M
Vanderbilt at Notre Dame
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Additionally, MSU announced three more nonconference fixtures. The Bulldogs will host Tennessee Tech to open the new season at Humphrey Coliseum on November 2, followed by a visit from Northwestern State on November 5. The Bulldogs will also host Alabama A&M on December 7.
The rest of the nonconference schedule has yet to fall into place for the Bulldogs, who played six of their first 10 games away from The Hump to start the 2025-26 campaign.