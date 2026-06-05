Mississippi State Men's Basketball faces Georgia Tech again in SEC/ACC Challenge

Mississippi State men’s basketball added four new fixtures to the 2026-27 season schedule on Friday, headlined by its matchup in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Bulldogs will face Georgia Tech again in the cross-conference matchup, this time in Starkville on Wednesday, December 2. The two teams met last year in Atlanta, where Chris Jans’ squad won 85-73.

Dawgs and Yellow Jackets at The Hump pic.twitter.com/aOSkJVdFY6 — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) June 5, 2026

Here is the full SEC/ACC Challenge slate:

Tuesday, December 1

Arkansas at North Carolina

Auburn at Clemson

Duke at Florida

Boston College at Georgia

Wake Forest at LSU

Pitt at Missouri

Syracuse at Oklahoma

Ole Miss at Virginia Tech

South Carolina at North Carolina State

Florida State at Tennessee

Texas at Louisville

Wednesday, December 2

Georgia Tech at Mississippi State

Alabama at Miami

Kentucky at Virginia

Stanford at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Notre Dame

Additionally, MSU announced three more nonconference fixtures. The Bulldogs will host Tennessee Tech to open the new season at Humphrey Coliseum on November 2, followed by a visit from Northwestern State on November 5. The Bulldogs will also host Alabama A&M on December 7.

The rest of the nonconference schedule has yet to fall into place for the Bulldogs, who played six of their first 10 games away from The Hump to start the 2025-26 campaign.