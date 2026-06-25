Mississippi State Men's Basketball SEC Matchups set

Mississippi State men’s basketball has announced its 18 SEC matchups for the 2026-27 season, with word coming down from the league office on Thursday morning. The Bulldogs’ schedule will feature three home and away opponents with the remaining 12 conference opponents divided between six home and six away matchups.

The SEC slate is set ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YpQIkRtYFM — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) June 25, 2026

The first three opponents to get familiar with for home and away games are Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina. The Bulldogs regularly meet their in-state and Highway 82 rivals in Oxford and Tuscaloosa as well as in Starkville, and that trend will continue in the new campaign along with two meetings agaisnt the Gamecocks.

The six home opponents for the Bulldogs are SEC regular season champions Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M. The Bulldogs will go on the road to face Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

The dates, times and television information for the SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

The Bulldogs enter the 2026-27 season with hopes of getting back into the NCAA Tournament after a three-year postseason run ended in March. State finished the season 13-19 with a 5-13 SEC record, and ended the year on a six-game losing streak. Top scorer Josh Hubbard returns for a fourth year, and head coach Chris Jans leads the program into his fifth year in charge.