Hot shooting Missouri Tigers take down State 88-80 at the Hump

Following a daunting seven-game stretch of games against top 25 teams, Mississippi State

The Tigers’ efficient offensive game was an issue for the Bulldogs defensively all game long. After holding a high-powering Tennessee offensive to 16 points or less in the first three quarters of the win in Knoxville, State gave up 20 or more in all three on Sunday and lost 88-80 to Missouri.

The Tigers shot nearly 70% in the first three quarters and nearly 60% for the entire game to get the win. A 12-0 run for the last 3 minutes dealt the final blow.

“You can’t give up 88 points,” coach Sam Purcell said of the loss. “It’s not like we played one defense. We played under ball screens, we switched up ball screens, we fronted the post, we were trying to double. You name it, we did it, but the bottom line is we didn’t do enough.”

Mizzou came out firing from the jump as they had a 22-20 lead after a quarter, but State stayed step-for-step with them offensively. A 3-pointer by Trayanna Crisp at the buzzer of the first half had State up 44-43 and a Tiger team shooting 70% had to wonder what else they could do.

The hot shooting would help as Mizzou continued to hit shots and got a 68-65 advantage after three quarters shooting 69% and hitting nine 3-pointers. The shots that were falling in the first three frames would begin to miss the mark as the Tigers started the fourth 0-for-7 from the field and 0-for-5 from three.

Though State couldn’t take advantage of that early in the quarter and Mizzou would get the lead out to five points, the Bulldogs began to flip some momentum with an 8-0 run led by two 3-pointers from Trayanna Crisp that got the lead at 76-73.

That would be it from State, however, as the Bulldogs couldn’t close. Mizzou went on a 14-2 run over the last 3 minutes to steal the game from State and hand the Bulldogs the worst loss of the season.

“We had the right players taking the right shots,” Purcell said of the last 3 minutes. “They were clogging the paint and making it ugly and thought the best way (to score) would be transition and rhythm shots. With that being said, it had nothing to do with offense. The defense was God-awful.”

Mizzou entered the game as the 12th team in the league in field goal percentage, but the Tigers shot 58% in this game with 12-of-26 makes from long range. They were also 12-of-15 from the foul line.

“We could have been better on defense today, but credit to them they were making some big shots,” Crisp said. “They were taking it down and getting some layups. We’ve just got to correct that in the future.”

It wasn’t a bad shooting night for State as the Bulldogs shot 42% and made 12-of-34 from distance with 8-of-10 made free throws. The Bulldogs won the rebounding 39-28 including 20 offensive boards, but second half turnovers were big.

After having just three turnovers in the first two quarters, the Bulldogs would finish with 11 in the game and gave up 17 points off of turnovers while scoring 20 of their own. MSU had a 15-2 edge in points off of turnovers in the first half.

Kharyssa Richardson hit the 20-point mark for the fourth time this SEC season as she scored 21 on 8-of-17 shooting with five rebounds and four assists. Crisp had 18 points on 6-of-13 from three with four assists, Madison Francis had 17 points and nine rebounds, Favour Nwaedozi had 12 points and eight boards and Jaylah Lampley finished with 10 points on 3-of-5 from three with six rebounds.

While Destiney McPhaul had just two points in 29 minutes, she did finish with a game-high nine assists.

It’s a rough loss for State (16-7, 3-6 SEC) as the Bulldogs need to stack wins for their NCAA Tournament hopes. To this point, State had lost all six of their games against top 25 teams and had two victories over top 15 teams to pad the resume. This game will be the first that gives the resume a hit, and tougher games are on the way.

The Bulldogs start with a matchup at No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

“I’m extremely frustrated,” Purcell said. “The teams that are not ranked are still winning programs. You’ve got to show up. Everybody wants to win and has a .500 or better record. We’ve got to do our part and stay laser focused one game at a time. Like I said after the Tennessee game, that can’t be the highlight of our season. We’ve got to stay hungry, get better and be consistent.”