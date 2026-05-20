Mississippi State Baseball vs. Mizzou: How, where, and when to watch the Diamond Dawgs

Mississippi State baseball is back in action today in the Second Round of the SEC Tournament. The No. 8-seed Bulldogs will face No. 16 seed Missouri at 9:30 a.m. in Hoover, Alabama to start the second day of proceedings.

The Bulldogs (39-16, 46-14 SEC) finished 3-6 over the final three SEC weekends of the regular season, losing split series at Texas and Texas A&M and at home against Auburn.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Bulldogs announced ace pitcher Tomas Valincius as the starter for the game. The start comes on a day with less rest for Valincius after his win against the Aggies last Thursday. The importance of getting the win in Hoover is apparent with the decision, and certainly MSU’s RPI ranking could take a hit with a loss to Mizzou.

How to watch the Bulldogs

The game between the Bulldogs and Tigers will be air on SEC Network.

Where: Subscriptions to stream are available through ESPN+, but users with a TV package including SEC Network can also watch the game on the ESPN App by adding their TV provider information.

When: First pitch is set for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20.

Weather Forecast: There is a chance of rain in the morning around 10 a.m., and later in the afternoon as well. Be aware of potential delays affecting the start time. Per AccuWeather.

The Tigers

Mizzou was a bit of a surprise as an opponent after getting past Ole Miss 10-8 on Tuesday. There was some gutsy pitching, a lot of scoring, and pro ABS work from the Mizzou catcher, Mateo Serna, to help get the win after a woeful regular season.

The Tigers (24-30, 6-24 SEC) won just a single series in conference play this season. They beat Vanderbilt 2-1 in their final home series of the season, but still couldn’t avoid finishing last in the conference standings.

The First Round win over Ole Miss may have helped the Bulldogs if only as a way of scratching Oxford off the list of potential host sites, but the Bulldogs would do well to avoid similarly underestimating the Tigers. Serna wasn’t just on top of the strike zone, he also provided a pair of RBI hits along with Kam Durnin, Blaize Ward and Jase Woita.

Kaden Peer recorded a grand slam in the fifth inning to show off some power, the second of three home runs on the day for Mizzou.

The Tigers did however use their top starter, Josh McDevitt, in the win over Ole Miss, as well as Juan Villarreal and Eli Skidmore in relief. Brady Kehlenbrink is the next top starter, with a 3-9 record from 14 starts and a 6.69 earned run average. Javyn Pimental and JD Dohrmann are also available, with seven and five starts, respectively.