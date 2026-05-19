Mississippi State to face Mizzou in SEC Tournament

Mississippi State baseball learned its opponent for its SEC Tournament Second Round matchup on Wednesday morning. The Diamond Dawgs will begin the postseason against No. 16-seeded Missouri after the Tigers’ surprise win over Ole Miss. It was the first-ever win for a 16-seed in the new SEC tournament format.

The Bulldogs (39-16, 16-14 SEC) entered the tournament as the No. 8 seed in the conference after failing to win any of its final three SEC series matchups. A difficult finish against Texas A&M last week saw the Bulldogs fail to win Games Two and Three against a prolific Aggies team.

It was an interesting prospect of facing in-state rivals Ole Miss for a fifth time this season. The Bulldogs are 4-0 against the Rebels this season. They finished with yet another Governor’s Cup win in Pearl after they swept Ole Miss in the SEC meeting in Oxford earlier in the year.

The Bulldogs did not play Mizzou in the regular season, but swept them a year ago as they searched for a way into the postseason.

The game will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning and will air on SEC Network. The winner of that game will face regular-season SEC champions Georgia on Thursday at 3 p.m.