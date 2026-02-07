Faircloth leads No. 24 Bulldogs to perfect opening weekend in 8-1 win

Alyssa Faircloth put an exclamation point on what was a perfect opening weekend for Mississippi State softball.

Pitching in her second game of the weekend, the Troy transfer put together a dominant effort against New Mexico as the No. 24 Bulldogs rolled an 8-1 win. Faircloth’s complete game sent State to 4-0 in Waco, Texas at the Getterman Classic.

Faircloth threw 6.0 innings allowing just three hits. Faircloth surrendered just one base runner via a hit through the first 5.0 innings. She gave up one run, no walks and struck out 14 to earn her second victory in as many opportunities during her first weekend as a Bulldog.

State as a whole got a strong weekend of pitching from a quartet of hurlers. Goold threw in three of the four games and finished 2-0 with zero earned runs in 10 strikeouts in 10.0 innings. Faircloth gave up four runs, two walks and struck out 21 batters in 11.0 innings. Leila Ammon and Brinkley Moreton pitched a combined 6.0 innings and surrendered just one run.

In three of the four games over the weekend, the offense got things started off right. It happened again on Saturday as the Bulldogs would get it off with a bang as Morgan Stiles hit a home run to right field on the third pitch of the game. A sacrifice fly from Anna Carder and a two-run single from Morgan Bernardini made it a 4-0 lead before the Lobos could get to the plate.

Carder drove in another run in the second inning on an RBI groundout for a 5-0 lead. A passed ball led to a run in the fourth with a fielder’s choice in the fifth making it 7-0. State would get the run-rule in effect in the sixth inning after loading the bases with one out and getting a sacrifice fly from Des Rivera.

The Bulldogs weren’t able to secure the run-rule as New Mexico finally got some offense against Faircloth. The Lobos beat out two infield singles and got a sacrifice fly to provide the only run of the day. Faircloth threw a scoreless seventh to finish things out.

Offensively, State had nine hits as a team. Kiarra Sells finished with a 3-for-4 afternoon at the plate while Nadia Barbary continued her strong start to the year with a 2-for-4 game and two runs scored. Carder and Bernardini drove in two runs, and Stiles’ home run was the ninth of opening weekend.

With a great start to the year underway, the Bulldogs will now get a chance to come home and get things rolling at Nusz Park next week. State welcomes in instate foe Southern Miss on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. before hosting the Annual Snowman in honor of former player Alex Wilcox. The Bulldogs play Murray State on Friday at 12:30 p.m. followed by Rutgers at 3 p.m. They will also play a doubleheader on Saturday against Rutgers (12:30) and North Texas (3 p.m.) before closing out with North Texas at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.