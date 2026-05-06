No. 11 Mississippi State run-rules Nicholls in midweek action

Mississippi State baseball got back in the win column on Tuesday in its final midweek nonconference game of the season. The Bulldogs (37-12, 14-10 SEC) took down Nicholls State 21-6 at Dudy Noble Field, hitting reset after a difficult end to the series defeat at No. 4 Texas and recalibrating on offense ahead of a visit from No. 6 Auburn this weekend.

The Bulldogs gave up a pair of runs on a homer in the first inning. Chris Billingsley Jr. had a bit of a slow start on the mound, but got a boost from the offense in the home half. The Bulldog order put up 12 runs to take a commanding lead despite the early hole. The run featured RBI hits from Blake Bevis, Jacob Parker, Reed Stallman, Gehrig Frei, and Ace Reese. Noah Sullivan walked in a run with the bases loaded, and Parker added another hit with his second grand slam of the year.

The Bulldog batters walked seven times in the first inning and scored 10 runs on two outs.

Billingsley would stay on the mound and record back-to-back 1-2-3 innings as the Bulldogs continued to add to the tally on offense. Stallman and Drew Wyers each had solo home runs in the second, and Stallman added another deep shot in the third to score another pair.

MSU took a 16-2 lead into the fourth with Billingsley still on the mound, but he loaded up the bases and allowed another RBI hit. The next at bat saw a ground-rule double hit ricochet off his leg and roll out of play, putting two more runs home for 16-5 before O’Connor went out to get him.

Jack Gleason took over with an 11-run lead, two runners in scoring position and one out, and managed it well with a strikeout and flyout. The Bulldogs added two more runs, including a home run from Ace Reese, to restore the advantage to 13. Gleason stayed on the mound in the fifth and gave up an RBI triple, but catcher Andrew Raymond made a nice throw to second on a steal for out three to keep any more runs from scoring.

A three-run home run by Reese put the Bulldogs up 21-6. There wasn’t much doubt left as to the result, but the run-rule was briefly under threat as the Colonels started to add runs. Reese’s effort served as insurance for that going into the sixth, and a zero by reliever Parker Rhodes added to the sense of comfort. He recorded 5 strikeouts in two innings of work to close the game out.

MSU returns to The Dude on Thursday for the start of its final SEC home series against Auburn. Game One begins at 7 p.m.