Mississippi State OF Aidan Teel drafted by the Minnesota Twins

Mississippi State outfielder Aidan Teel was drafted in the 11th round of the MLB Draft on Sunday. The Bulldog was selected with the 317th overall pick by the Minnesota Twins.

Teel transferred to Mississippi State last summer when he followed head coach Brian O’Connor from Virginia to Starkville. He began the 2026 season as the starting center fielder, but did not feature regularly down the stretch and in postseason play after a series of minor injuries and the emerging play of Vytas Valincius at the plate.

Teel has college eligibility remaining if he wishes to remain in college for another season.

All draft picks after the 10th round can vary in terms of signing value. There is no assigned slot value for the remaining rounds, and with eligibility remaining, Teel will have to consider his offer against staying with the Bulldogs for another season.