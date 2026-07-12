Mississippi State OF Bryce Chance drafted by Toronto Blue Jays

Mississippi State senior outfielder Bryce Chance was drafted in the 10th round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday. He was taken with the 312th overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays, a pick valued at $191.90k by MLB.com.

Chance was one of the leaders in the clubhouse for Mississippi State in 2026, an important senior in the first season under new head coach Brian O’Connor. He began the year in left field before eventually taking over at center field for the final stretch of the campaign.

Chance initially walked on at Mississippi State out of Madison-Ridgeland Academy and fulfilled his dream of playing for the Bulldogs by earning a spot on the roster under former head coach Chris Lemonis. He ended up playing in 217 games for the Bulldogs with 201 starts and became a reliable hitter with 50 career extra-base hits and a career average of .323 in maroon and white.

As a senior, Chance posted a team-high .349 at the plate and drove in 35 runs. He started in 61 of the team’s 62 games.