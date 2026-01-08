Bulldogs stay hot, win 6th straight with 72-53 rout of Oklahoma

Mississippi State’s perimeter game was struggling Wednesday night against Oklahoma. So the Bulldogs simply went with their size advantage in the paint and ended up dominating the visiting Sooners, 72-53, for their sixth straight win.

The Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 in the SEC) did get 30 points from Josh Hubbard, his second straight game over 30 points and third game of 30 points or more this season. But State outscored Oklahoma 36-18 in the paint and held a 46-35 advantage on rebounds.

“Yeah our (frontcourt) guys did a tremendous job,” Hubbard said afterwards. “All of our frontcourt guys – JMar (Jamarion Davis-Fleming), Achor and Quincy (Ballard) – did a tremendous job crashing off our 3 pointers. They really heled us out tonight.”

In the frontcourt, Quincy Ballard had 10 points for State while Jamarion Davis Fleming had eight points and 10 rebounds along with a game-high 14 boards from Achor Achor. Ja’Borri McGhee also finished in double digits for the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Tae Davis and Xzayvier Brown led Oklahoma (11-4, 1-1) with 13 points while Derrion Reid and Nijel Pack each had 11 for the Sooners.

In the second half, State only took a total of three 3 pointers after going the first half without a single 3 point make.

“If I am being honest with you, and we always are, I did not tell them to not shoot the 3 and that wasn’t discussed,” noted head coach Chris Jans. “I certainly knew we were 0 of 12 (from 3 in first half) but we didn’t discuss it at all. We were talking about trying to get to the line more and getting downhill and things of that nature.

“Then some of our basketball IQ showed up. Hubbard kept getting down hill and showing he could score at different levels, finishing in the mid-range game. It was nice to see that they figured it out.”

For the game, State shot 42% from the field and made just 2 of 15 from 3 point territory. The Bulldogs did not have a 3 pointer in the first half and did not make their first 3 pointer until Hubbard sank one with 6:57 remaining in the game. The Bulldogs were 20 of 28 at the foul line, including a 15 of 19 showing in the second half, and had nine turnovers.

“Just being physical,” remarked Achor. “Just playing physical and getting the rebounds. That is the main thing we tried to focus on. I just feel like for us to get to where we need to get, I need to be there rebounding. If it means getting 15 rebounds a game, I am willing to do that.”

Oklahoma was held to 31% shooting from the floor and the Sooners made just 3 of 20 beyond the 3 point arc. Oklahoma was 16 of 25 at the foul line and had 13 turnovers.

Early in the second half, Oklahoma managed to take a brief 38-35 lead. But State quicky responded with a 14-1 midway through the half and the Bulldogs were never threatened the rest of the way.

It was a struggle fest on offense for both teams in the first half. State managed, however to build a 23-15 lead thanks to its work in the paint. But Oklahoma responded with a 12-2 run late in the half and the game was tied 27-27 at halftime.

State shot just 34% in the opening half and missed all 12 attempts beyond the 3 point arc. State was just 5 of 9 at the foul line, had four turnovers and outrebounded Oklahoma, 24-21, in the first half. Oklahoma shot just 32% in the first half and made 2 of 10 from 3 point range. The Sooners were 5 of 8 at the charity stripe and had five turnovers in the half.

Early in the second, State’s frontcourt was a major weakness regardless of who was in the game. But of late, that group has stepped up and Jans said it’s simply due to hard work from the players and his assistant coaches.

“We’ve got a really good coaching staff,” added Jans. “They put a lot of work in during the summer and fall, and one of my favorite statements is the work always shows up. It may not be timely or show up the next game but if you stay with it, it will come to the surface. It always does.

“We talk to our guys about sticking with it, not just here but forever. These guys are working hard behind the scenes and they are playing better. Brandon Walker gave us good minutes again and JMar had maybe one of his better games. He was very physical around the basket.”

Up Next



Mississippi State returns to the road this weekend with a trip to Kentucky on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game is on the SEC Network. After Wednesday’s upset loss to Missouri, Kentucky is now 9-6 overall and 0-2 in the SEC.