No. 10 Mississippi State Baseball vs. No. 17 Ole Miss: How, where, and when to watch the Diamond Dawgs

The Diamond Dawgs are at it again.

Mississippi State baseball made it two SEC series sweeps and eight wins in a row at the weekend. The 10th-ranked Bulldogs (34-10, 13-8 SEC) handled business against LSU at Dudy Noble Field with three comeback wins to restore hope in a bid to host an NCAA Regional. There is still plenty of baseball left to play in 2026, though, starting with a battle for the Governor’s Cup.

Barring a soaked field and thunderstorms, MSU will face off with No. 17 Ole Miss in Pearl on Tuesday at 6 p.m. It’s a time when both teams are arguably playing their most competitive ball, and the annual meeting at (or near, rather) the state capital should be an entertaining one.

How to watch the Bulldogs

The meeting between the Bulldogs and Rebels/Sharks/Bears will be available only via streaming on SEC Network+. Click here for the link.

Where: Subscriptions to stream are available through ESPN+, but users with a TV package including SEC Network can also watch the game on the ESPN App by adding their TV provider information.

When: First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Weather Forecast: The weather is warm and humid in Pearl today. Raind and thunderstorms swept across the state on Tuesday morning, and there is a chance the rain continues into the evening in the Jackson area. Thunderstorms are expected around 5 p.m. with a 49% chance of rain at first pitch time. Per AccuWeather.

The School Up North

Ole Miss (31-14, 11-10 SEC) has undergone a bit of a resurgence since losing all three to the Bulldogs in Oxford a month ago. Two split series wins over Florida and Tennessee and a sweep of LSU saw the Rebels surge up the conference standings. They took Game One against No. 5 Georgia last weekend as well, before losing a 14-inning thriller and a Sunday rubber match.

As a team, Ole Miss batters average .265 at the plate with a .473 slugging percentage, boasting 78 home runs and 197 RBI as a team.

While the Governor’s Cup doesn’t count toward SEC standings, the meeting bears extra meaning on both rivalry alone and postseason hopes as the scrap for the top NCAA Tournament seeds begins.