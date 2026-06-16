Mississippi State pitchers Dane Burns and Jackson Logar enter transfer portal

The Mississippi State baseball roster turnover continued on Tuesday with news that LHP Dane Burns and RHP Jackson Logar had both entered their names into the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs signed two relief pitchers last weekend and will have room for more in the coming weeks, with one of the most-used bullpen arms going out the door.

Burns, a 6-5 sophomore from Saskatchewan, Canada, made 14 relief appearances as a freshman at Mississippi State in 2025 and posted a 4.02 earned run average. He stuck with the program through a coaching change and became one of State’s most-used relief arms out of the bullpen in 2026.

Last season, Burns doubled his workload from the previous year. He appeared in 28 games out of the bullpen with 23.0 innings pitched, 32 strikeouts and a .234 batting average from 111 batters faced. The workload increased in SEC play, and Burns made double series appearances on five occasions through conference play.

There was a need to upgrade the bullpen options, but Burns’ production will need to be replaced. He was one of the top left-handers in the pen, which now will demand more from freshmen Jack Bauer and Maddox Miller.

Logar transferred in last summer after two years at James Madison. The junior right-hander made just one appearance at Mississippi State, throwing an inning against Alcorn State in February with three strikeouts.