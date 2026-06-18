Mississippi State QB KaMario Taylor attending Manning Passing Academy

Mississippi State quarterback KaMario Taylor will be in Louisiana for the Manning Passing Academy this summer, attending as a camp counselor.

Daniel Hager reported on the camp attendees for On3 on Thursday. Mississippi State football’s official social media confirmed the news.

Manning Passing Academy Counselor.



That's K1. pic.twitter.com/GUZ6tRgOUw — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) June 18, 2026

The Mississippi State QB1 will take part along with 18 other Division I quarterbacks. He is one of four SEC quarterbacks to make the trip, along with Arch Manning from Texas, Trinidad Chambliss from Ole Miss and Gunner Stockton from Georgia.

The 2026 camp marks the 30th anniversary of the Manning Passing Academy.

Taylor was a major blue-chip recruit for the Bulldogs in the Class of 2026 and made an immediate impression as an early enrollee. He appeared in 11 games for the Bulldogs as a true freshman and earned the starting job for the Egg Bowl and Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

His role in the offense as a situational player and option runner was a boost for his stock early in his rookie campaign. He ended the season with eight rushing touchdowns and five passing touchdowns, accumulating 458 yards on the ground and 629 through the air with only one interception.

The former Noxubee County quarterback made his intentions of being a Bulldog known well before his signing day. He led the Tigers to three straight state championship game appearances before joining the college ranks.