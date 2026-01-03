Jeff Lebby updates Kamario Taylor's status after bowl game injury

As the final minutes began to tick off the clock on Mississippi State’s season in Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl game against Wake Forest, the future looked to be fading as well.

Star freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor took a nasty hit to his leg that would have him on the ground in an immense amount of pain. Ultimately, Taylor was surrounded by teammates on the field and he was sent into the locker on a cart as the worst was feared.

Head coach Jeff Lebby reported postgame that Taylor’s injury didn’t appear to be as bad as previously feared. Multiple sources confirmed that postgame and Taylor was also seen leaving State’s locker room walking around with a noticeable limp, without crutches, assistance or a brace.

“Initial reports have been good so we’ll continue to evaluate and get more information (Sunday),” Lebby said. “I feel good about getting in the locker room and being able to talk to the medical staff and seeing Kamario again.”

Taylor’s future pivotal to State’s future

If Taylor escaped the game with a relatively minor injury, it’s a win for State as it pushes towards the offseason.

The Bulldogs had a disappointing finish as the team lost 43-29 to the Demon Deacons and it made for a 5-8 finish to year two with Lebby. However, there’s optimism around Taylor, and for good reason.

Taylor started in his second collegiate game as he followed up a start against Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Black Friday with his second-straight game of 300 yards or more. The Noxubee County product was 13-of-22 for a career-high 241 yards and a touchdown passing and had 18 carries for 63 yards and a score.

“He played tough. There’s a ton of things to be excited about,” Lebby said. “There’s a ton of disappointment in that locker room. But for (Taylor) and what he was able to get out of 15 extra practices and the ability to go play in an extra game against a really good opponent is huge for us as we continue to build this thing.”

State finished with its second-straight losing season but has something potentially special in Taylor. He finished the year 43-of-77 for 629 yards and five touchdowns to just one interception. He also rushed 82 times for 458 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns after spending most of the season as the Bulldogs’ backup.

There’s no question that State has put Taylor in the position of being the team’s face of the program. If he is indeed in good shape to be available next season without any issues as is believed, the Bulldogs will look to bring in a capable backup that Lebby said will be on campus in the coming days.

“We are going go sign a guy in the portal. Very hopeful that gets wrapped up in the next three to four days,” Lebby said. “Feel very good about where we’re at with a specific guy and excited about him being on campus.”