Mississippi State rallies late again to take the series against LSU

Mississippi State baseball got it done the hard way for the second night in a row. The Bulldogs overcame a 7-2 deficit against LSU to rally and take Game Two with seven runs in the final two innings at bat. Head coach Brian O’Connor’s squad came to life late, sparked by performances from two remarkable freshmen.

For the second time in as many games, the Tigers put up three runs in the first inning. A drive right down the left field foul line got the first runner home, and then a two-run home run from Cade Arrambide added to the early pile on.

Duke Stone responded with three straight zeros to take the pressure off a bit, and the Bulldog bats got the score to 3-2 with an Ace Reese solo home run and an RBI double from Aidan Teel. The game got away from Stone in the fifth inning, though. As he neared the end of his line, the coaching staff decided to let him stay out to try to get the third out of the inning. Instead, the Tigers added four more runs. Arrambide registered an RBI hit and Edward Yamin IV blasted a three-run shot to make it 7-2 on Stone’s way to the dugout.

Freshman flamethrower Jack Bauer came in to get the out and posted a scoreless sixth inning as well, but the bats stayed silent for MSU. Through six innings of play, the Bulldogs had left seven runners on base. It was going to take another late comeback special to make anything happen.

The opportunity arose in the bottom of the seventh inning. The top of the order loaded up the bases with no one gone, putting the man of the moment, Blake Bevis, at the plate with all the pressure on LSU reliever Connor Benge. The crowd of 15,289 was in full voice as Bevis was walked on four straight balls to pull one back at 7-3.

The Tigers went to the bullpen twice with no one gone to try and snuff out the comeback attempt. After Benge came lefty Cooper Williams, facing off with freshman Jacob Parker. Two off-target pitches kept the cowbells ringing, and the next toss sat perfectly for Parker to launch into Adkerson Plaza and tie the game at 7-7.

The run stopped there, but the Bulldogs stuck with Bauer on the mound for his longest outing of the season. He responded with a 1-2-3 inning and a pair of strikeouts, posting his third zero of the night. It took his tally of punchouts to seven on the evening in a remarkable showing under the lights in a big spot for his team.

The Bulldog bats kept the party going, putting two aboard for Noah Sullivan and Bevis to get home. Gatlin Sanders made it home from second after a drive up the middle by Sully, and LSU third baseman Tanner Reaves fumbled a chopper from Bevis that allowed Frei time to get home.

Bauer came back out for the ninth inning to try and close out the win with a 9-7 lead. He faced LSU’s top hitters in Derek Curiel and Omar Serna, striking out the former and watching the latter send one over the right field wall.

Maddox Webb was next out of the bullpen to protect the one-run lead. There was still work to do, but the Bulldog faithful didn’t have to hold on with their nerves for too long. A groundout and a pop up saw the last outs for the Bulldogs and clinched the win and series after another remarkable comeback.

The Bulldogs will try to sweep the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.