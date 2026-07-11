Mississippi State RHP Ben Davis drafted by Colorado Rockies

Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Ben Davis was selected in the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday. The senior Bulldog was taken by the Colorado Rockies with the 104th overall pick. Davis was one of the top arms out of the bullpen for the Bulldogs in his two years at Dudy Noble Field.

The 104th pick holds an estimated value of $755.30k according to MLB.com.

Davis featured in 49 games over two seasons with Mississippi State. He made four starts as a junior in 2025 after he transferred in from Itawamba Community College. The Booneville native immediately became the team’s most-used pitcher, and was retained as an important leader in the bullpen by head coach Brian O’Connor upon his arrival in June, 2025.

Davis made 26 appearances as a senior and posted an earned run average of 3.64 with 57 strikeouts over 47 innings pitched. Opponents posted just a .236 batting average against Davis in both seasons in Starkville.