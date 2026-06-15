Mississippi State RHP Tyler Pitzer enters the Transfer Portal

Mississippi State baseball roster turnover took another turn on Monday as bullpen veteran Tyler Pitzer entered his name into the transfer portal. Pitzer, a junior, threw 30 innings of action for the Bulldogs in 2026. He last took the mound in a losing effort against Georgia in the Super Regionals.

NEW: Mississippi State RHP Tyler Pitzer has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Pitzer posted a 3.9 ERA in 30 IP. https://t.co/N3c1It3KsL pic.twitter.com/z6PHMxDIdG — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) June 15, 2026

The 6-3 right-hander became a regular out of the bullpen down the stretch for Mississippi State last season. He made appearances in each of the final three SEC series outings, including two appearances against Texas A&M, and threw at the SEC Tournament and both Regional and Super Regional NCAA Tournament rounds.

Pitzer transferred to the Bulldogs for the first season under head coach Brian O’Connor last summer. He was highly regarded as a prospect for the bullpen after earning Cape Cod League Pitcher of the Year in 2025. He was also rated No. 19 among transfer pitchers by D1Baseball and the No. 93 MLB Draft prospect ahead of the season.

At South Carolina, Pitzer made 38 appearances in two seasons with eight starts. He posted a 4-1 record as a freshman with a 4.74 ERA.

Pitzer made 22 appearances for the Bulldogs and started two midweek games against Alcorn State and Memphis. He posted a 3.90 earned run average through 30.0 innings pitched, picked up one save and struck out 38 batters. He allowed a .193 batting average from 126 opposing hitters faced.

Pitzer has one year of eligibility remaining after playing in all three seasons so far at South Carolina and Mississippi State.