Mississippi State righty Duke Stone named Co-SEC Pitcher of the Week

Mississippi State sophomore pitcher Duke Stone was named Co-SEC Pitcher of the Week by the conference office on Monday after a vital performance for the Bulldogs against South Carolina in Columbia on Saturday.

The right-hander pitched 6.0 scoreless innings for the Bulldogs and set a new personal best with 12 strikeouts. He kept up his habit of getting out of trouble as well, allowing five hits and three walks, but maintained the shutout bid.

Stone shared the weekly award with Ole Miss pitcher Cade Townsend. He is the second Bulldog to pick up the honor after Tomas Valincius.

“This kid’s got an incredibly bright future,” MSU head coach Brian O’Connor said of Stone on the postgame radio show. “He doesn’t back down. You look at the season, there’s probably not many innings where he went 1-2-3, at least in SEC play, and he just buckles down with runners on. That speaks to who he is as a competitor, as a man, as a pitcher. He just buckles down and doesn’t give in, and that was the case again today.”

Stone surpassed 100 pitches for the first time in the game. He loaded up the bases with two gone, but kept his head and forced a flyball for the final out on a 3-1 count. He handed the ball to Chris Billingsley Jr. out of the bullpen in the seventh. He and Dane Burns completed the shutout to clinch the series for the Bulldogs.

“He had somebody on practically every inning, but he buckled down and made big pitches,” O’Connor added. “That sixth inning he grinded through it, found a way through the sixth, and certainly our bullpen did the job as well. Really proud of Duke. A lot of guts. He was commanding the gloveside fastball good, the slider, breaking ball, changeup, all four of them.”

Stone holds a 3.78 earned run average through nine starts and 11 appearances for the Bulldogs this season.

The Bulldogs return to Dudy Noble Field this week for a midweek game against Memphis on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will stream on SEC Network+.