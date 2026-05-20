Mississippi State run-rules Mizzou in SEC Tourney opener

Mississippi State punched its ticket to the next round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday morning with a 12-2 win over Mizzou. The No. 8-seeded Bulldogs posted eight runs in the sixth inning to break open a game that had some nervy moments early. It was a game that could have dragged on a bit, but the team did enough to save a couple of innings of pitching for the matchup with Georgia on Thursday.

The Bulldogs went with their top arm Tomas Valincius for the start, and he took them through six innings before head coach Brian O’Connor went to the bullpen.

The Tigers got in front with a solo home run in the first inning, but otherwise struggled offensively. Valincius got eight strikeouts and allowed just five hits and two runs in his time on the mound. The Bulldog batters struggled to get going as well, but did enough to take a lead thanks to a three-run home run by Ryder Woodson in the second inning.

The Tigers pulled another back in the fifth, but Gehrig Frei responded with an RBI base hit to make it 4-2. The bases were loaded and ready for more, but Noah Sullivan and Jacob Parker failed to capitalize against Mizzou’s reliever, Sam Rosand.

At least, not that inning.

Vytas Valincius added to the lead for his brother with a solo home run in the sixth, and Bryce Chance, Ryder Woodson and Chone James each followed him on base with singles. Frei came up to bat with loaded bags and one gone when the Tigers went back to the bullpen. He wound up taking a ball to the leg to walk in a run, with Reese walking in another, Sullivan and Parker both driving runners home, and Vito adding another bomb to clear the bases.

The Bulldogs led 12-2 after that homer to go three outs away from the run-rule victory. Ben Davis came into the game to close it out. He walked the leadoff batter, but got a flyout and a double play to close the contest.

Mississippi State will face Georgia at 3 p.m. on Thursday.