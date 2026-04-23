Mississippi State Baseball set to be featured on SEC Inside

Mississippi State baseball is set to be the feature of an episode of SEC Inside, a show on SEC Network highlighting programs within the conference. The episode debuts today, Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m. Central Time on SEC Network.

Filming for the episode followed the Bulldogs (31-10, 10-8 SEC) for a week following the completion of an SEC series sweep over Ole Miss in Oxford last month. The Bulldogs completed the sweep on Sunday, March 29, recorded a midweek run-rule win over Grambling State the following Tuesday, and then began its SEC series against Georgia two days later.

The time in question will cover the start of a turbulent period in the season for the Bulldogs. The win over Grambling State was routine on the surface level, but prompted a serious response from head coach Brian O’Connor. He called out the team’s offensive approach and apparent complacency, which came back to bite them in series losses to Georgia and Tennessee in the following weeks of conference action.

According to a press release from Mississippi State Athletics, SEC Network crews had exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Players and coaches were mic’d up throughout the week for games practices and meetings.

Those who miss the 30-minute feature episode at premier can watch it on demand on the ESPN app or wait for the episode to air on SEC Network again on Friday at 10 a.m., Saturday at 2 a.m. or 10 a.m., or Monday at 10:30 a.m.

The Bulldogs will face LSU in the next SEC series this weekend at Dudy Noble Field. Game One is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m., Game Two on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Game Three on Sunday at 1 p.m. Game times may yet be impacted by weather, with rain and thunderstorms projected to hit the area this weekend.