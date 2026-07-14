Mississippi State sets SEC Media Day lineup

Mississippi State football is less than two months away from the start of the 2026 season and will head to SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida, next week to kick off the new campaign. Head coach Jeff Lebby will be joined by a trio of players confirmed by the school on Tuesday, including quarterback Kamario Taylor, wide receiver Anthony Evans III, and cornerback Kelley Jones.

Neither player made the trip to Atlanta for Media Days a year ago, but each had a breakout campaign in 2025 that saw them become leaders in the squad going into 2026.

Taylor, a true freshman in 2025, earned the starting quarterback job for the Egg Bowl and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl after showing his talent in limited use. The Noxubee County graduate was an immediate threat in the running game on option plays and in short-yardage and red-zone situations. As his opportunities grew, so did his confidence, and he became one of the team’s top producers by the end of the year.

Evans transferred in from Georgia for his junior year, and after limited use at his last stop he became one of the most productive Bulldog receivers. He finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Brenen Thompson and led the team in receptions with 67. He posted 831 yards and four touchdowns.

Jones made a name for himself as the team’s top cornerback last year as a redshirt sophomore. He started in all 13 games and tallied 34 tackles with 11 pass breakups and two picks to earn All-SEC honors. He recently picked up preseason All-SEC and All-American nods ahead of what is expected to be his final year in college football.

Lebby and the Bulldogs will take the stage in Tampa next week on Thursday, July 23.