Mississippi State women have SEC Tournament matchup set

With the regular season coming to an end, Mississippi State women’s basketball is now heading into postseason play and trying to win as much as possible to keep the season alive.

The Bulldogs put up a strong fight against a top 10 LSU team on Sunday afternoon but ultimately came up short on Senior Day with a 72-63 loss to the Tigers. The defeat ended the regular season with a record of 18-12 and 5-11 in SEC play. That has the Bulldogs as the No. 13 seed going into Wednesday’s SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C.

State is paired up with No. 12 seed Florida as the Gators got wins over State and Ole Miss over the last couple of weeks to move up the pecking order a bit. The Gators (17-14, 5-11) finished with the same conference record as the Bulldogs but get the upper hand after a 71-56 win over State at Humphrey Coliseum a couple of weeks ago.

It was a poor finish to the regular season for State as Sam Purcell’s team lost four-straight games after getting to 5-7 in league play. That skid included losses to UF and Texas A&M who will likely not make the NCAA Tournament barring winning it all. A loss to No. 14 seed Missouri at home also has just about sealed the tournament fate for the Bulldogs ahead of the SEC tournament.

If the Bulldogs do indeed miss out on the Big Dance, the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament is still an option. State was selected to that tournament two seasons ago and made a run to the Quarterfinal round before falling to Penn State on the road.

State and Florida are set to meet in the 12:30 p.m. game in Greenville on Wednesday with a matchup with Oklahoma awaiting them on Thursday if they win. The Sooners beat State 95-47 earlier this season.