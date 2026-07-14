Mississippi State seniors Brendan Sweeney and Blake Bevis sign UDFA deals

The MLB Draft ended on Sunday, but there was still an opportunity for undrafted players to strike a deal with teams as undrafted pickups. Mississippi State seniors Brendan Sweeney and Blake Bevis were among those who signed deals as undrafted free agents on Monday.

Sweeney signed his deal with the Philadelphia Phillies organization while Bevis signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Sweeney saw limited bullpen use in his lone season at Mississippi State. He transferred in from South Carolina for his senior season boost the pitching staff, and while he did provide relief work over the start of SEC play he missed most of April and threw just two more games the rest of the season. He posted a 5.85 earned run average in 13 appearances with a pair of midweek starts, 20 innings pitched and a batting average against of .269.

Bevis joined the Bulldogs through the transfer portal last summer after a standout year with Ball State. He played in 31 games for Mississippi State with 23 starts and played an important role at the plate towards the end of the season. He filled in for an injured Reed Stallman and briefly took over the job of first baseman while also getting starts in the outfield.

Bevis posted a .346 batting average with 23 RBI and five home runs in his 78 at-bats, and recorded a .603 SLG% and .465 on-base%.