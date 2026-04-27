Mississippi State adds Itawamba CC transfer and Starkville native Tootie Lockett

Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell added to his 2026 transfer portal class with another in-state talent. Starkville native Tootie Lockett signed with the Bulldogs on Monday, making the leap to Division I after two years at Itawamba Community College.

Lockett, a 5-9 guard, attended Noxubee County and Starkville High School during her preps career. As a senior she was named All-Area First Team by the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

At ICC, Lockett’s prolific scoring translated well as she helped the team qualify for its first-ever NJCAA National Tournament. She averaged 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game during her sophomore season. She was named First Team All-MACCC and NJCAA All-Region 23, and last month added the MACCC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year award to her trophy cabinet.

Lockett is the sixth transfer in Purcell’s latest signing class. She joins Reese Beaty, Arianny Francisco de Oliveira, Aryss Macktoon, Cali Smallwood and Macie Phifer in moving to Starkville ahead of the new campaign.