"Run Hard, Work Hard, Press Hard": O'Brien's Style setting in with Mississippi State Soccer

Mississippi State women’s soccer is a program that underwent a lot of change in arguably its most successful period to date. The team is on its third head coach in as many years despite a record of four straight winning seasons with NCAA Tournament games played in Starkville. That period included an SEC championship and a No. 1 seed bid to the postseason, both program firsts.

In both 2024 and 2025, the Bulldogs lost their head coach to a rival SEC program. James Armstrong left for Auburn after he led the Bulldogs to the SEC title in 2024 and Nick Zimmerman left for Florida after the 2025 season.

This time around, athletic director Zac Selmon looked outside the program for the new head coach. He had to look only as far as Nashville at Lipscomb, where Kevin O’Brien had recently led the Bisons to a road upset in the NCAA Tournament against SEC power… Mississippi State.

While the last coaching change went smoothly with several players staying put, the turnover this time around put the squad in a tough spot. Several players followed Zimmerman to Florida in the transfer portal, and top-scorer Ally Perry graduated and entered the professional ranks. Only four regulars returned under O’Brien, with 10 transfers out in the winter portal.

“We lost a ton of players, and the amount of turnover was pretty substantial,” O’Brien said. “So trying to recover from that has been our greatest challenge, and I think we’ve done it pretty well. Excited to see how we look going into the season.”

With a lot of change and a lot of new faces on staff as well as on the roster, the Bulldogs faced an interesting run-in of spring friendlies. There was concern that the experience may be unkind to the team as it looked to form a new identity, but the results were far different.

The Bulldogs beat Auburn, Alabama A&M, Southern Miss, Holmes CC and Alabama in exhibition matches before a 1-0 loss at Memphis. For a squad still figuring things out, O’Brien came away encouraged in the project ahead of his first season.

“I think going into it, everyone, players and coaches alike, were like we could go 0-for,” he said. “We really didn’t have an identity as a team yet because it was just so many new players and new coaches and all. Trying to get on the same page. Very encouraged by the performances, the competitiveness of the group. We were a little thin talent-wise from top to bottom, and we’ve added some depth in the summer break, and really excited about what we have.”

Building and Growing

What regulars at the MSU Soccer Field might have noticed in the loss to Lipscomb last season is that O’Brien’s teams had a way of playing to the matchup. Lipscomb came into Starkville and pulled off a postseason upset against a team that dominated possession and pinned the Bisons back in their own half.

The defensive style and reliance on counterattacks was an adaptation of a Lipscomb team that was much more dominant in its own conference, but adjusted to the stage to take down a Power 4 team on the road.

That preparation for adaptability and flexible tactics was evident in the spring. O’Brien is conscious of the demands of playing Power 4 opposition each week, and he wants a team that can adjust its strengths situationally. As the team ramps up for the new season and an exhibition against Memphis on August 5, that flexibility is a focus again.

“We’ll play a couple different systems of play because we haven’t landed on one necessarily, and I want them to be flexible tactically, to where when we do change, it doesn’t faze them or rattle them. We’re gonna play multiple systems.”

There is no one defined style of an O’Brien team, but there is an O’Brien style, or “OB’s style” as captain Haliey Johnson put it.

“Run hard, work hard, press hard,” she said. “Attack fast with lots of transition.”

It will be a change from the possession-driven approach under Zimmerman, which stemmed from a similar style built under Armstrong. But the goals of the program haven’t changed, and the team wants to compete with the best in the game as the team did over the last few years.

“I think we can, and with the girls we have, a lot of people coming back next year,” Johnson said, “so after a year under our belt and getting to know each other, I think this year and next year we can make a strong run in the tournament.”

Johnson’s co-captain, Kara Harris, is a two-year veteran of the program who is set to anchor the midfield as a junior. From her view, the talent level was reinforced even with so many teammates leaving, and she doesn’t see the group far off the target of competing.

“Obviously we want to be back there and go further than last year, and I think this is the group to do it,” Harris said. “With how we’re building our chemistry and culture off the field, it’s only going to play into the things on the field. That’s only gonna bring us up higher and allow us to compete for each other and play for each other, which will take us further.”

There is plenty of work to do still. The Bulldogs have two exhibitions before the season begins for real against South Alabama on August 12. There will be an eight-game nonconference slate before SEC play begins at Ole Miss in Oxford on September 11, and by then O’Brien hopes to have adjusted with a solid rotation of players and settled in the 10 new arrivals over the summer. The process is ongoing, but OB’s team takes another step every day with the goal of continuing the climb of a program that has been on the rise for a few years now.

“We’re building (identity) every session. When they started a couple weeks ago for this preseason, they had a base of information of how we’re going to play as a group,” he said. “Now it’s trying to assimilate 10 new players to that style. It’s going well, but the great news is you’ve got returners from spring that are setting the tone each and every day, playing how we want to play, and it’s been easier for new players to learn from the old players than it was even last spring for all the players to hear it from the coaches for the first time.”