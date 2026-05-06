No. 19 Mississippi State softball ends SEC Tourney stay with loss to No. 9 Arkansas

Mississippi State softball saw its SEC Tournament run come to an end on Wednesday.

The No. 19 Bulldogs (38-18, 9-15 SEC) fell 3-0 to No. 9 Arkansas after defeating hosts Kentucky on Tuesday. They managed just three hits against the Razorbacks.

Alyssa Faircloth threw a complete game in the circle and set a program single-season record for strikeouts looking, registering her 58th on the year, but gave up three runs in the loss. Tianna Bell’s solo home run got the Razorbacks on the board in the second inning, and Kailey Wyckoff made it 3-0 in the fifth inning with a two-run blast.

“A big credit to Arkansas, we knew it was going to be a tough matchup,” MSU head coach Samantha Ricketts said. “I like the way that we came out, really good at-bats to start the game, but the reality is, we’ve got to really pick it up offensively and find the way to score some runs for our pitchers. We’re doing everything we need to in the circle and on defense, and just really haven’t shown what we’re capable of the last few weeks, offensively. [Arkansas’ Payton] Burnham did a really good job of keeping us off-balance, but I would have liked to see us come through when we had a couple of runners on base with nobody out there in the middle game. That was kind of the switch.”

The Bulldogs await to learn their NCAA Tournament destination this weekend on the Selection Show, Sunday, May 10 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.