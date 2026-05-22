Mississippi State Softball at Oklahoma: How, Where and When to Watch MSU's Super Regional

One week of postseason play ended early at Mississippi State, but another begins this weekend on the diamond in Norman, Oklahoma. The Bulldog softball team is in the NCAA Super Regional round for just the second time in its history, facing eight-time national champions Oklahoma out west.

The Bulldogs (41-18, 9-15 SEC) did not face the Sooners in the regular season, but will have to go through the SEC newcomers in order to get to Oklahoma City.

How to watch the Bulldogs

The Friday game between the Bulldogs and Sooners will be available on ESPN2, while Game Two on Saturday will air on ESPN.

Where: Subscriptions to stream are available through the ESPN app, but users with a TV package including ESPN can also watch the game on the app by adding their TV provider information.

When: First pitch is set for noon CT on both Friday and Saturday. Sunday game time and broadcast information are TBD if Game Three is necessary between the Bulldogs and Sooners.

Weather Forecast: It’s a cloudy Friday in Norman with temperatures expected in the high 70s. There is a chance of thunderstorms overnight and into Saturday. Per AccuWeather.

The Sooners

Oklahoma’s softball program is a well-known power in the sport, with seven national championships in the last decade. The weekend series will be a case of high-caliber offense vs. top pitching.

The Sooners have the highest collective batting average in the nation at .390 while the Bulldogs rank seventh in earned run average at 2.15. Seven Oklahoma batters rank in the Top 20 int he SEC in batting average, led by freshmen Kai Minor and Lexi McDaniel. Gabbie Garcia and Ella Parker have 22 home runs each, with Isabela Emerling just behind on 19.

Ace pitcher Audrey Lowry carries much of the load in the circle. She has 18 starts and 32 appearances this season, and boasts a 2.61 ERA.

The Mississippi State offense will have to find a way to break through on offense and not put too much on Peja Goold and Alyssa Faircloth, but the pair of aces has proven more than capable of handling the pressure. Faircloth will be first on the bump after her lights-out performances in Eugene last week.