No. 13 Bulldog softball team takes first loss in doubleheader split

For the first time this season, Samantha Ricketts’ softball team has suffered a loss.

As the No. 13 Bulldogs began the Bulldog Invitational at Nusz Park on Friday, Belmont baffled the State offense. MSU had just one hit and Samford got a run in the late innings to spring a 1-0 win in game one of two on Friday for State.

With the game scoreless through the first five innings, a leadoff walk would set Belmont up in the sixth inning. With one out, a single up the middle would give Belmont the one run of the game. State went six up, six down over the next two innings and struck out four times.

The worst offensive performance of the season featured just a single hit from Anna Carder and 13 strikeouts from the lineup. Five different players struck out twice against starting pitcher May Johnson who only allowed two base runners the entire game.

State pitched it well, but the offense couldn’t help out. Peja Goold (5-1) was saddled with her first loss as a Bulldog despite her only run being unearned. She scattered four hits and two walks while striking out eight. Alyssa Faircloth pitched a perfect seventh and struck out two.

State did bounce back in the second game of the day as it knocked off Samford 3-1. The home Bulldogs had a little bit of pressure early as they followed up the loss with Belmont by allowing the first three to reach and falling behind 1-0.

Offense would finally get rolling for State in the bottom of the first as the first three would reach for the home team as well. Kiarra Sells broke MSU through with a two-run double and SEC Freshman of the Week Kinley Keller had an RBI double that gave State a 3-1 lead.

Nadia Barbary would deliver a two-out single in the second to extend the lead to 4-1. Samford got on the board again in the fourth with a solo home run but that would be the last offense for them on the day. State would deliver a two-out RBI single from Morgan Bernardini in the fifth and Sells had a sac fly in the sixth to make it a 6-2 final.

Alyssa Faircloth pitched for State and gave up four hits, two runs and one walk while striking out nine batters. Offensively, State had 11 hits this game with Barbary coming through with a 4-for-4 day. Bernardini was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Sells drove in three runs.

MSU (12-1) will get a rematch with Belmont on Saturday as part of another doubleheader at Nusz. State plays the Bruins as 12:30 p.m. and will follow that with a matchup with Delaware State around 3 p.m.