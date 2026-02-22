No. 13 Bulldog softball bounces back with doubleheader sweep in Bulldog Invitational

After drooping the first game of the season, Mississippi State got right back on track on the softball diamond Saturday.

The No. 13 Bulldogs lost the first game of the Bulldog Invitational against Belmont on Friday afternoon in a 1-0 thriller, and the two met again on Saturday. A three-run first inning set the tone for what would be a rather comfortable 4-1 win to start a big day for State.

The Bulldogs got the three runs in the first on a wild pitch and then singles from Anna Carder and Des Rivera in the first inning. State added one more on a fielder’s choice play in the third frame.

Alyssa Faicloth (4-0) dominated the Bruin lineup as she went 5.2 innings and struck out 13 batters with five hits, one run and one walk. After dropping the game on Friday, Peja Goold would finish the job on Saturday with 1.1 scoreless innings and a strikeout.

A day after State had just one hit against Belmont, the Bulldogs had nine in this game. Morgan Stiles, Kiarra Sells and Gabby Schaeffer had two hits each in the game with Sells and Stiles had doubles.

The Bulldogs kept things rolling in a big way in game two of the doubleheader. Playing Delaware State, State scored seven runs in the first and another six in the fourth inning to blow away the visitors 19-1 in just five innings.

State had 13 hits with five doubles and four home runs with 12 different players getting into the hit column. Morgan Bernardini led the way with a 2-for-2 day driving in two runs on two doubles.

Abby Grace Richardson and Des Rivera hit three-run home runs and Schaeffer had two RBI on a home run. Pitcher Abigail Stevens had a home run as well.

Laila Ammon started the game and pitched 2.0 perfect innings with four strikeouts. Brinkley Moreton had an inning of two hits and a run and Stevens had the final 2.0 innings with one hit, three walks and two strikeouts.

The wins improved State to 14-1 on the season and 3-1 in the Bulldog Invitational. They will finish things up on Sunday at Nusz Park by playing Delaware State for the second time at 10:30 a.m.