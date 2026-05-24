Delainey Everett fuels shutout Game 3 win, sends Mississippi State to first Women's College World Series

Mississippi State softball continues to create history in 2026.

The Bulldogs reached the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history on Sunday. They had to go through the dynastic Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, but clinched the Super Regional with a 6-0 win.

The catalyst for the Bulldogs was without doubt their pitcher, Delainey Everett, who tossed a complete game with just three hits and three walks on her way to a shutout victory. In her first start all season, after throwing just over 12 innings in relief all year, Everett became a vital player in arguably the program’s biggest ever series.

The performance was remarkable against an Oklahoma offense that led the SEC and the nation in batting average, with a lineup that had produced home runs in 57 of 61 games this season.

As good as the defense was, the offense came ready to play as well.

It couldn’t have been a better start to the action for Mississippi State. Kinley Keller drove in two runs in the first inning with a single to right field for an early 2-0 lead, and extended the advantage with another RBI base hit in the third inning.

There was a dramatic halt to the action in the bottom of the third inning when Everett had a wayward fastball rise and hit Kendell Wells on the side of the helmet. The impact broke the side guard protecting her face, but Wells still felt the impact and briefly left the game to seek treatment. She was back in the game the next inning at catcher, after applying some ice for the swelling.

She didn’t get her glove on the next pitch, though.

Paige Ernstes took a big swing on the first pitch of the fourth inning and made it 4-0 for the Bulldogs with a deep shot over the wall in left. The following inning brought a two-run shot from Morgan Bernardini to make it a 6-0 ballgame.

The closeout job may have appeared straightforward for viewers across Bulldog nation because of Everett’s efforts, but she had to work her way through a lineup full of .400+ hitters in hostile territory. The gutsy performance came down to a nervy seventh inning with two runners aboard for the Sooners, but Everett kept her cool to clinch the win with a lineout and a groundout.