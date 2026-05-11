Mississippi State Softball heads to Eugene NCAA Regional

Mississippi State softball was selected as a No. 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, marking the 20th tournament selection for the program and eighth in the last nine years.

The Bulldogs (38-18, 9-15 SEC) will head to the Eugene Regional hosted by No. 14 national seed Oregon. They’ll start their campaign on Friday at 6:30 p.m. central time against Saint Mary’s (CA) while the Ducks face off with the fourth program making the trip, Idaho State.

“We are excited to be back in the postseason and be one of the remaining 64 teams competing across the country,” MSU head coach Samantha Ricketts said. “We’re looking forward to getting out to Eugene and preparing for three quality opponents that we may face in the regional.”

The Bulldogs won 37 regular-season games, the most under Ricketts, and needs just one more win to surpass the all-time high of 39 under Ricketts. A 40th win would mark just the third time in program history that the team broke the milestone.