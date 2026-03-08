No. 12 Bulldogs deliver big hits, dominant pitching in another doubleheader win

Offense was tough to come by in day one of the Jaguar Classic on Friday, but the Bulldogs saw the bats come alive on Saturday.

Playing another doubleheader, State softball continued its winning ways. MSU continued a dominant showing on the mound while bringing out the bats in wins over New Mexico and Samford to move to 22-2 on the season.

State won a 1-0 ball game against the Lobos on Friday afternoon but would have a little more cushion on Saturday. Two big extra base hits would be all that State needed in a 4-0 win over the Lobos. The Bulldogs started the game with a two-run double by Megan Barnadini in the first inning and got a two-run home run in the fifth from Kiarra Sells to seal the win.

Leila Ammon (6-0) joined the group of dominant pitchers on the weekend as she had 4.0 innings of shutout softball with three hits, no walks and five strikeouts. Alyssa Faircloth followed up her shutout against South Alabama on Friday with 3.0 innings of relief and zero hits, zero runs, one walk and six strikeouts.

Game two brought the Bulldogs most productive offensive performance of the weekend as State knocked off Samford 9-1 in just five innings. Two innings would do the damage again as State took advantage of miscues from Samford. An error on the third baseman scored the first run while a wild pitch and a flyout would score two more in the second inning to make it 3-0.

State would blow the game open in the fourth inning as Abby Grace Richardson had an RBI single and then Nadia Barbary hit a grand slam to make it 8-0. In the fifth, Gabby Schaeffer hit a solo home run for a 9-0 lead and a late solo shot from Samford was a non-factor in the run rule.

MSU had 10 hits led by Tatum Silva’s 2-for-2 afternoon. Barbary led the squad with four RBI after her grand slam while Des Rivera, Abigail Stevens and Xiane Romero all had doubles.

Peja Goold (9-1) continued to dominate in the circle as she threw a complete game for the second day in a row with 5.0 innings, one hit, one run, zero walks and 11 strikeouts. The three State hurlers Goold, Faircloth and Ammon have surrendered a grand total of two runs in 26.0 innings.

MSU will look to keep it rolling on Sunday when they take on South Alabama on its home field at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The Bulldogs beat the Jaguars 3-1 on Friday afternoon.