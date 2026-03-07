Dominant work in the circle leads No. 12 Bulldog softball to two wins at Jaguar Classic

It was another good day for the Mississippi State softball team as they continued the Jaguar Classic in Mobile, Ala.

The No. 12 Bulldogs took on New Mexico and host South Alabama in a doubleheader and put together two memorable pitching performances. Both Peja Goold and Alyssa Faircloth with throw complete game gems and State got just enough offense to come away with two victories.

In the opener against New Mexico, offense was hard to come by for the Bulldogs. The team scattered six hits and had just a third-inning RBI double from Abby Richardson for the offense, but that’s all they would need with Goold on the mound.

The Chattanooga transfer moved to 8-1 on the season and pitched her third complete game of the season. Goold gave up five hits with no runs or walks and she struck out six batters in the win.

State did have a couple of players with two hits each as Taylor Troutman and Kiarra Sells both finished 2-for-3, but Richardson was the only one to drive in a run.

Offense was a little easier to come by in the second game against the Jaguars, but it would take another great effort in the circle. Faircloth (7-1) dominated the Jaguar hitters with a complete game allowing just three hits, two walks and one run while tying a season-high with 14 strikeouts to help State to a 3-1 win.

The Bulldogs did most of their work offensively in the first few innings. The first three batters of the game reached for State as Morgan Stiles and Nadia Barbary singled, and Sells brought a run in on an RBI double. A sacrifice fly from Des Rivera made it 2-0.

After South Alabama got a run in the second inning, the Bulldogs got that run right back in the top of the third. Morgan Bernardini would single home a run with two outs which took the lead to 3-1 and Faircloth would do the work the rest of the way.

Stiles, Sells and Kinley Keller all finished with two hits in the win.

The Bulldogs (21-2) have now reached their best start in school history through 23 games and have a chance to improve upon it on the next two days. The team takes on New Mexico again on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with a rematch with Samford to follow around 12:30 p.m.