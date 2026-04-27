No. 17 Mississippi State softball takes 2-1 series win over No. 20 LSU

No. 17 Mississippi State softball rebounded from three straight SEC series defeats with a 2-1 series win over No. 20 LSU on Super Bulldog Weekend. The win saw the Bulldogs climb to 10th in the conference standings just a week out from the SEC Tournament, putting them in position to potentially climb two more spots in the final weekend of the regular season.

The stars of the weekend were the ace pitching staff.

Alyssa Faircloth tossed 6.2 innings on Friday and allowed five hits and three runs as she struck out 11 batters on the way to a 5-3 win. Leila Ammon came on to close the contest and secure the final out of a lengthy, rain-delayed evening, and set the tone to clinch the series on Saturday.

The Bulldogs got a boost on Friday from a three-run home run by Paige Ernstes and RBI hits from Greta Grassel and Xiane Romero. It was the start of a big weekend for Ernstes and Romero, who both provided the only runs on Saturday with home runs as well.

Game Two featured a record 2,606 fans at Nusz Park, the second record-breaking day for the program this season, as the Bulldogs took a 5-2 win over the Tigers behind the arm of Peja Goold.

The senior transfer tossed her 12th complete game of the season in the victory. She took Faircloth’s example and recorded 11 strikeouts herself for her fourth double-digit punchout performance in 2026.

It was fitting that after the game, Goold was presented with a golden ticket from the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, signaling her selection in the upcoming draft. She follows former Bulldogs Sierra Sacco-Ferrie and Raelin Chaffin into the league that began last year.

“Peja is probably one of the most mature players I’ve had, especially as a pitcher,” MSU head coach Samantha Ricketts said. “She’s confident, hardworking and already has the work ethic of a pro in college. She’s a great leader in the circle, and she really trusts her teammates. I love the way she goes about her business. We’re so excited for her. Obviously, she’s a great pitcher, a great softball player, but she’s an even better human being in the way she represents herself and her family. We’re just so thrilled that she gets to continue her career and play at the next level and represent Mississippi State in the AUSL.”

The Bulldogs were unable to complete the sweep on Sunday. The Tigers took a 5-3 Game Three win on the way out of town, but it was a positive weekend for Ricketts and co. in a very demanding SEC schedule.

The Bulldogs moved to 36-15 on the season, 8-13 in SEC play, with one final conference test before heading to Lexington, Kentucky for the SEC Tournament next week. The squad takes a short trip north to Oxford for the season finale at Ole Miss.

“I think we saw a lot of good things, a lot that we’d really been intentional about the last few weeks at practice and hasn’t turned out our way in the games,” Ricketts said after Game Three. “I think if we can continue to commit to staying hungry and attacking the way we do each and every day, we’re going to continue to see a lot of good things happen for this program. I think we’re definitely on the right track. We have a lot of faith in our pitching staff, what we’ve got in the circle, and our offense. We have to stay hungry. You can’t get complacent. We can’t just settle after two wins. We want three. Credit to them, they’re a great team and they’re going to take advantage when we have some mistakes out there, and it’s always going to be a battle in this conference.”