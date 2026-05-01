Alyssa Faircloth leads shutout Game 1 win for Mississippi State Softball

Mississippi State took the first game of the series against Ole Miss on Thursday behind the arm of ace Alyssa Faircloth. The junior tossed a complete-game shutout in hostile territory, and struck out 14 batters in the process. She allowed just one hit with one hit batter in the 1-0 win for the Bulldogs.

“I mean, just a phenomenal game by Alyssa,” head coach Samantha Ricketts told MSU media after the game. “She just does what we know she can do, and she looked confident and poised and attacked. She wanted the ball. I just loved the composure out of her, the way she attacked the zone, mixed speeds, kept them off balance, and just really kept the momentum in our dugout the whole game.”

Right fielder Kiarra Sells provided the only RBI hit of the game, but one run was all the Bulldogs needed to take control of the series. The second inning run gave Faircloth a bit of a bubble to work with. She retired all 12 of the batters she faced in the first inning and managed the rest of the game to pick up her 12th win of the season.

The Bulldogs (37-15, 9-13) have a chance to take the series in Game Two and pick up a third SEC series win of the season.

Game Two takes place in Oxford tonight at 6 p.m. The game will be available to stream on SEC Network+.