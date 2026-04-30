No. 16 Mississippi State softball heads into regular season finale at Ole Miss

The regular season for both Mississippi State baseball and softball is winding down going into May. The Bulldog softball team wraps up SEC play this weekend, beginning today against rivals Ole Miss in Oxford.

The No. 16 Bulldogs (36-15, 8-13 SEC) are currently the 10th seed in the SEC one week out from the SEC Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky. A series sweep in Oxford could see the team climb as high as 8th, pending other conference results. As things stand, MSU would match up with hosts Kentucky in the first round.

The Bulldogs and Rebels are both fresh off series wins. MSU took down No. 20 LSU in a 2-1 series win on Super Bulldog Weekend, while Ole Miss won at Auburn thanks to a three-home-run weekend from freshman Madi George.

For the Bulldogs, it was a big week for ace pitchers Alyssa Faircloth and Peja Goold. The pair recorded wins against the Tigers, both reaching double-digit strikeouts in the process, and Goold earned a golden ticket to the Athletes Unlimited Softball League.

Game One in Oxford begins at 6 p.m. tonight, Game Two at 6 p.m. on Friday and Game Three at 2 p.m. on Saturday. All three matchups can be streamed via SEC Network+.