Mississippi State softball out of WCWS with loss to Texas

A magical postseason run came to an end for Mississippi State softball on Friday. The Bulldogs made it to Oklahoma City for the first time in program history, but couldn’t extend their stay with back-to-back losses at the Women’s College World Series.

An 8-0 run-rule loss to Texas Tech on Thursday put the Bulldogs into the elimination bracket, and set up a date with Texas on Friday night.

The Longhorns took an early 2-0 lead early on. Kaiah Altmyer launched a two-run home run in the second inning off of starter Delainey Everett to put them in control, and RBI hits from Kayden Henry and Vivianna Martinez added to the advantage going into the final inning.

The Bulldogs were down to their final outs in the bottom of the seventh when Xiane Romero got a base hit. Kinley Keller made it two runners aboard with a base hit of her own to give the team some hope. Two quick flyouts quickly put those hopes down again.

That led senior Kiarra Sells to the plate for Mississippi State, and she went down swinging for the final out.

The Bulldogs finish the season 43-20 overall, the team’s highest win total since 2000 when the team finished 44-27. The team became only the second Bulldog team to reach the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament and the first to advance to the WCWS. Both Super Regional appearances came under head coach Samantha Ricketts.