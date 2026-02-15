No. 17 Mississippi State moves to 9-0 with another doubleheader sweep

It remains a perfect weekend and a perfect start to the season for Mississippi State softball.

The No. 17 Bulldogs are hosting The Snowman: Alex Wilcox Memorial at Nusz Park this weekend and played in the second doubleheader of the weekend Saturday. After taking down Murray State and Rutgers on Friday afternoon, the Bulldogs defeated the Scarlet Knights for the second time and added a victory over North Texas to move to 9-0 on the year.

In each of the games, the Bulldogs would face some adversity and battle out of it for their wins. It began with Rutgers as State had a tie game at 2-2 heading into the sixth. That’s when Abby Grace Richardson would open the floodgates as she hit a two-run home run to set up a two-out, three-run homer from Kalani Sells to make it 7-2.

Sells’ pinch-hit bomb was the first hit of her two seasons in maroon and white as she drove in three runs on that pitch. Her sister, Kiarra, finished 2-for-3 in the game and Des Rivera was 2-for-2.

In the circle, Alyssa Faircloth started the game and pitched 3.1 innings with four hits, two runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Peja Goold came in for relief and closed strong with 3.2 innings, one hit, one walk, no runs and eight strikeouts. The win for Goold made her 4-0 to begin her State career.

In game two, it was also a low-scoring affair early in the game. The Bulldogs fell behind 1-0 in the third on a groundout, but Kiarra Sells would come through again. Sells led off the bottom of the third with a solo shot to left field that would tie the game and the Bulldogs got the lead in the fourth when Morgan Stiles grounded home a leadoff double from Kinley Keller.

Nadia Barbary got a little more cushion in the sixth when she singled home a run to make it 3-1, but two was all that State would need. The Bulldogs again got expert pitching in the game with Middle Tennessee transfer Leila Ammon (2-0) going the distance. Ammon commanded the North Texas lineup with just one hit and run, no walks and 10 strikeouts.

MSU finished with eight hits led by Barbary, Keller and Kiarra Sells all notching two hits each.

The Bulldogs are slated to finish out the Alex Wilcox Memorial on Sunday afternoon at 12:30, but pending rain could factor into that. State will close out the weekend by playing North Texas for a second time.